14 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: Some 14 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,624 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, one is in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon, nine in Bogura, one in Sirajganj and one in Pabna districts. Among the total infected, 24,157 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 396 died of it in the division till Friday morning.





