Human chain protests killing of Agrani Bank official

KISHOREGANJ, Feb 26: A human chain was formed at Station Road in the district town on Thursday, protesting the killing of Sheikh Moudud Ahmed, an officer of Agrani Bank Ltd Haripur Gasfield Branch in Sylhet.

Agrani Bank Ltd Kishoreganj Branch organised the programme in front of its office in the town.

Agrani Bank Ltd Deputy General Manager and Regional Head of Kishoreganj Md Solaiman, Agrani Bank Officers Association Kishoreganj Region President Md Khalakuzzaman and General Secretary Md Ahmed Ali, among others, were present in the programme.

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of the banker.



















