Atrai River vibrant with migratory birds at Mohadevpur

Published : Saturday, 27 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some migratory birds sitting on a bamboo platform in the Atrai River. photo: observer

MOHADEVPUR, NATORE, Feb 26: The Atrai River in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district is now vibrant with migratory birds.
After installing bamboo platforms, the number of migratory birds have started increasing day by day.
A number of volunteer environment organisations, the platforms have been raised on both sides of the new bridge of the Atrai River adjacent to Mohadevpur Sadar Upazila in cooperation with locals.
Now the locality turns attractive with birds and visitors.  
There are thousands of birds including cormorant, teal and ratchora on the platforms.
On February 5 this year, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Begum Habibun Nahar, MP, inspected the migratory birds.
On the occasion of Mujib Barsho, she held a discussion meeting on biodiversity preservation in cooperation with upazila administration, forest department, and volunteer environmental organisations.
Seeing such instance for protection of birds and environment, hands of assistance were extended by local MP Md Chhalim  Uddin Tarafdar Selim, Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Ahsan Habib Vodan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of  Mohadevpur Police Station Md Nazrul Islam Jewel, teachers, journalists, political leaders and people of  different professions.    
A visit found these bamboo platforms have been made in the middle of the river, and thousands of birds were sitting on bamboos.
A number of visitors said, they get it thrilling to watch free movement of birds, and they come time and again.   
Director of environmental organisation Bichitra Pakhi Gobeshana Munsur Sarkar, Chairman of Nirapad Naogaon M Shakhawat Hossain, President of Bangabandhu Award winning environmental organisation Jibon Yanusar Rahman Hefzul said, for love and sincerity of local people, the number of migratory birds increases gradually.
If sanctuaries are raised across two kilometre stretches of the Atrai River for fish and bird, these will play important role in protecting biodiversity and environment, they said.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mizanur Rahman said, after raising the platforms, the number of visitors from different districts and upazilas has increased.
This upazila has been appreciated across the country for making bird colonies in the Atrai River, he added.


