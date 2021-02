KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Feb 26: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) seized 2,000 kilograms of jatka hilsa (immature hilsa) from Bekutia Ferry Ghat in Kawkhali Upazila of the district early Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BCG led by its Kawkhali Contingent Commander Nawsher Ali raided Bekutia Ferry Ghat and seized the jatka hilsa.

Later, the seized fish were distributed among the poor people and orphanages in the upazila of the district.