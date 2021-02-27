Jatka being sold publicly at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, POTUAKHALI, Feb 26: Jatka (immature hilsa) is being sold publicly in different haats and bazars in Bauphal Upazila of the district.

Officially, catching Jatka of nine-inch is banned during the November-June period.

But there is no effective supervision on behalf of naval police, Coast Guard or Department of Fisheries in this connection.

According to field sources, fishermen are netting Jatkas in the Tentulia River ignoring the official ban. Later, these are being sold in haats and bazaars of southern areas including Bauphal.

Local witnesses said, setting nets in more than one point in Bauphal and Bhola areas, fishers are running fishing illegally.

Vice-Principal of Dr. Yakub Shareef Degree College at Bauphal Sayed Enamul Haq posted a picture of Jatka netting on his Facebook.

Some others also made posts on Jatka on the social media.

In-charge of Kalai naval police SI Habibur Rahman said, "Our drive is continuing to stop Jatka catching and selling."

Bauphal Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Mahbub Alam Talukdar said, legal action will be taken soon against the people who are involved in Jatka catching and trading.













