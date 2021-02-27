Fire-fighters get training in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: US embassy has provided a four-day long skill development training among fire service and civil defence fighters of the district.

On Thursday, the participants were given certificates. The training of international standard was organised by the embassy's Civil Military Support Element (CMSE).

US Embassy has taken the initiative to develop bilateral relations through friendly partnership.

Under this training programme, techniques of quick rescue of victims were taught. In addition, each participant has been given locally supplied first aid kits.

Captain Charles Ryan Silveria, US Army chief instructor, said, various assistances are being provided on the occasion of 50th anniversary of US diplomatic relations with Bangladesh.

US government wants Bangladesh to go ahead in making maximum use of the technology, he added.

As a part of this, skills of the fire service personnel of Bangladesh are being developed with world class training.

Participants in the training will also train up others as master trainers. As a result, the training will make spreading among fire service personnel across the country, he further said.

Rajshahi Divisional Deputy Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdur Rashid said, this is the first such training for the fire service fighters.

The training will help the fire-fighters in providing maximum service in any disaster situation; their moral will be stronger.







