Two crushed under train in two districts

Two men were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Brahmanbaria, on Thursday.

NETRAKONA: A young man was crushed under a train in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 30, son Kabir Khan, a resident of Nayapara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a Mymensingh-bound train crushed the man when he was crossing the rail line in Purbadhala Rail Gate area at night, which left him dead on the spot.

Purbadhala Railway Station In-Charge Abdul Momen confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Brahmanbaria Railway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Sefatur Rahman said a train hit the man in Borohoron area at noon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.













