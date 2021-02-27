53 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 53 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Rajshahi, Laxmipur, Jashore and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested a total of 36 people on different charges in the city.

A huge volume of drugs were also recovered during the drives.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday.

Of the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested seven pirates with local weapons from the Meghna River in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday dawn.

The arrested persons are: Md Akhtar Molla, 28, Md Deen Islam Hawlader, 25, Baker Shikdar, 26, Muktar Molla, 20, Ismail Molla, 22, Akhtar Rari, 23, and Shafiq Hawlader, 20. They all are the residents of Mandra Char Bhusira area in Barishal.

BCG sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Meghna River under Char Ababeel Union at dawn and arrested them with local weapons.

BCG members also seized an engine-run boat from their possession during the drive.

However, the arrested were handed over to Raipur Police Station (PS).

BCG Official Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: Police arrested three muggers, who looted Tk 8 lakh from a staff of Dutch Bangla Bank Agent Banking in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Superintend of Police (SP) Proloy Kumar Joardar confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are: Sujon, 25, son of Ahsan, and Anwar, 25, son of Abu Tayeb Moral, residents of Sadipur Village; and Noman, 19, son of Nuru of Bhaberber Village under Benapole Port PS.

Sharif, proprietor of the agent banking at Navaron, said his staff Shimul along with the money was coming at the bank from Benapole by a motorcycle in the afternoon.

At that time, three masked men on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle near Sharsha Ball Field area and snatched away the money.

Later, police arrested the accused and recovered Tk 7.64 lakh of the looted money.

The law enforcers also recovered a shooter gun and seized a motorcycle from their possession during the drive, the SP added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police, in separate drives, arrested seven people including four convicts on different charges in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Md Zakir Hossain of Binyabari, Md Selim of Pathpathuria, Md Moktar Hossain of Brichapila, Rafiqul Islam of Nawpara, Raju Beg of Chanchkoir Talukdar Para, Azadul Islam and Masud Rana of Bergonjarampur area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Gurudaspur PS Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday noon following court order.





