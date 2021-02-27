

Netting mother crabs goes unabated in Sundarban

According to field sources, in connive with some unscrupulous forest officials, fishermen are netting mother crabs from different rivers and canals under the east and west Sundarban.

The breeding period ranges between January and February. There is government instruction not to issue pass permit for catching crabs this time. Mother crabs lay crore of eggs in this period.

Thousands of fishers in coastal areas of the Sundarban are living on crab trading. Besides, traders also earn money by exporting crabs to foreign countries.

To mention, amid the coronavirus pandemic, crab prices maintained a nose-diving for several months. At present, per kg crab is selling at Tk 300 to 400, trading sources said.

Every day, hundreds of fishers are netting thousand maunds of mother crabs against fishing pass permits.

If crab catching goes on during the breeding time, this brightly potential natural resource will disappear soon, conscious sections apprehended. According to them, crabs are economically more potential than shrimps.

The official instructions to ban the pass permit to catch crab in the Sundarban at the season of laying egg is maintained only in paper, they mentioned.

On condition of anonymity, a number of fishers in different areas said, some station officers of the Department of Forest (FoD) are assisting in crab catching along with fishes after realising Tk 1,500 to 2,000 as revenue and bribe from each fishing boat of two fishers on the weekly basis; and Tk 2,500 to 3,000 are being received from a boat of three ones.

Operation officer of the Coastguard West Zone Lieutenant Imtiaz Alam said, on January 24, a total of 20 kg of crabs were seized and released in the river later. The campaign will continue till end of the season, he added.

Chandpai Range Officer of East Sundarban Md Enamul Haq said, the campaign is continuing.

He added, the arrested crab fishers have been freed after fining; and many of them have been sent to jail, according to the forest act.

"The patrolling will continue strongly till end of the breeding period," he gave assurance.













