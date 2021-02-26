Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Business

Kalahandi exports high quality cotton to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

BHAWANIPATNA, Feb 2: Once known as the 'hunger zone' of India in the 1980s, Odisha's Kalahandi district has now started exporting high quality cotton to neighbouring Bangladesh through train.
Though earlier some cotton were being exported from Kalahandi to Bangladesh through lorry, this is for the first time on Wednesday when the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) exported cotton to Bangladesh through a goods train from Junagarh Road railway station in the district, officials said.
The goods train started its journey from Junagarh Road station in Kalahandi district to Benapol station of Bangladesh. The current consignment is of 6,500 bales of cotton weighing around 2,471 tonnes, they said.
The bales were packed into 42 wagons and sent to the neighbouring country via Kolkata.
East Coast Railways, Sambalpur Division, Divisional Manager Pradeep Kumar in a statement appreciated the effort of officers and staff of the division in capturing this long lead traffic to Bangladesh.     -PTI


