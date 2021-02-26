Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:47 PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Business

Salman F Rahman for relaxing tax policy to attract FDI

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister's adviser on Private Sector and Investment Salman F Rahman laid the importance of easing tax policy on foreign direct investment (FDI) aiming at attracting foreign entrepreneurs to invest in the
country.
"The government is sincerely working to improve investment environment. But foreign entrepreneurs raise their tax-related reservations when they come up with investment proposals in Bangladesh," he told a webinar on Wednesday.
The PM's adviser said the government policy makers are well-aware about the tax-related problems and he hoped that the tax policy on foreign investment would be made easy in the next budget.
Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) arranged the webinar on post COVID-19 forest investment.
FICCI president Rupali Chowdhury, vice-president and Unilever Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Kedar Lele, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) executive member Avijit Chowdhury and Standard Chartered Bank chief executive officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy also spoke at the webinar.


