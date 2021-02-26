Video
Home Business

Omega Seiki to set up Rs 100 cr output base in BD

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

NEW DELHI, Feb 25: Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore to set up a manufacturing plant near Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The set up would be known as OSM-Bangladesh, the company, which is a part of the Anglian Omega Group, said in a statement.
Currently, Omega Seiki has two manufacturing plants in India, located at IMT Faridabad and IMT Manesar, Haryana.
"We trust that our vehicles will cater to an impressive response in the neighboring country. Bangladesh at present does not have an EV policy but it may change fast," Omega Seiki Mobility Chairman Uday Narang said.
The vehicles manufactured in Bangladesh will be sold under the OSM brand through local partners and
franchises.
"With electrification happening fast in automotive markets globally, we see it is time for the Bangladesh market to change as well. The transition in 2 and 3 wheelers will be fast as they contribute to the pollution and traffic chaos," Omega Seiki  MD Deb Mukherji said.
The company''s vehicles will be powered by Li-ion batteries and with powertrains which would-be built-in Bangladesh, with technology transfer from India, he added.  
"In due course, we are looking at full localisation in Bangladesh. We would also be looking to export from Bangladesh to global locations e.g. ASEAN, Africa, etc. Bangladesh has a zero-tax policy for exports to 39 countries. This includes India as well and we are looking at selling in the northeast from there," Mukherji said.     -PTI






