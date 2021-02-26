

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan along with Bangladesh Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad (Chief Guest) inaugurating outlet of Saudi Arabian fast food chain 'Herfy' at Sheikh Kamal Sarani, Dhanmondi (old 27) in the city on Thursday. Greenland Group and Herfy Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Mohammad Abdul Hye and other invited guests are also seen in the picture. Herfy started its journey in Bangladesh on 22 December, 2017. It have 5 outlets of this franchise in the capital, namely in Gulshan, Banani, Uttara, Mirpur and now Dhanmondi.