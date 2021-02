Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman









Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman along with Professor Mustafizur Rahman, University of Dhaka and other officials pose for a group photo at a launching ceremony of MTB PayPlus at MTB Centre in the city recently. MTB PayPlus is an exclusive dual currency prepaid card that has multiple utilities. photo: Bank