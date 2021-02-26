

Southeast Bank launches Express e-Account app

M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd formally inaugurated this service. Other officials of the Bank were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

"Express e-Account" Mobile App for customers Onboarding is available at Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Customers may open account (savings/current) by using this App following the procedures of simplified e-KYC from anywhere anytime.

Customers can make cash deposit from Southeast Bank Branch/Uposhakha or from any other Bank through BEFTN/NPSB channel and immediately start banking transaction using Internet Banking service.

Customers may also request for "Cheque Book", "SMS Alert", email Alert" and "Debit Card" through this App.









