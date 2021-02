MBL launches 20 new Islamic Banking Window

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has launched more Shariah complied Islamic Banking services windows named 'TAQWA' in 20 more branches in the country. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the new services windows virtually as chief guest on Wednesday, says a press release.

The Islamic Banking service commencing branches include Khatunganj Branch, Naogaon Branch; Joypara Branch, Darus Salam Road Branch, Nawabpur Road Branch, Aganagar Branch, Abdullahpur Branch, Keraniganj; Chattagram EPZ Branch; Chandpur Branch; Ashugonj Branch; Shenbag Branch, Samir Munshirhat Branch, Chapainawabgonj Branch. Pabna Branch; Satkhira Branch; Bhola Branch; Patuakhali Branch; Bhelanagar Branch, Baraiyarhat Branch, Kalaiya Branch, Patuakhali.

Mercantile Bank will offer special Islamic Banking services now through 45 Banking Window besides their regular conventional banking.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD and CRO of the bank, G.W.M. Mortaza, Md. Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, bank's DMDs along with Md. Mizanur Rahman Sarker, Head of Islamic Banking Division, among others spoke on the occasion.