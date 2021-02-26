OPPO A15 smartphones launched in Bangladesh

OPPO Mobile Company has commenced the selling of their highly anticipated phone A15s from their A series which is based on fulfilling the demands of the new generation.

Designed with a Bigger Storage and a Bigger Screen, OPPO A15s enables you to enjoy entertainment without restriction, says a press release.

The new A15s phone with AI triple camera in this series can add an extraordinary trendy look to the traditional lifestyle. This phone incorporates a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. A decorative ring has been placed around the camera bump to prevent any stains on the lens.

To complement the gaming and travel assistance competency of the device, OPPO A15s comes up with MT octa core processor and Helio P35 MediaTek. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, no one has to worry about storage.

In this phone has 4230 mAh battery which will hold the charge of your phone for a long time. As a result, long-term gaming facilities and online video streaming can be enjoyed. The benefits of 16 hours of continuous online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming and 53 hours of audio playback will add a new dimension to gaming and entertainment. The operating system of this phone is ColorOS 7.2 with Android version 10.

The fingerprint unlock option has also been improved with new hardware and software. Not only will it be able to unlock faster with lightning speed, it will also increase the security of customers.

OPPO A15s is available only at TK 13,990 in all over Bangladesh at OPPO Outlets, shopping malls, and e-commerce platforms.











