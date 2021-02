State Minister for Religion Md. Faridul Haque Khan







State Minister for Religion Md. Faridul Haque Khan (Chief Guest) flanked by Hamdard Bangladesh Board of Trustees Chairman Kazi Golam Rahman, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Managing Director and Founder of Hamdard University Bangladesh Dr. Hakim Md. Yousuf Harun Bhuiyan, Secretary of the Ministry of Religion Dr. Md. Nurul Islam and other invited guests, inaugurating Hamdard General Hospital at the Hamdard University Bangladesh campus in Hamdard Nagar, Gazaria, Munshiganj recently.