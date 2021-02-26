Sonali Bank clients now can transfer fund thru bKash



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Finance Ministry Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam, Sonali Bank Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan and bKash Chief Executive Officer Kamal Quadir pose for photograph at the launching of two-way (bank to bKash 'Add Money' and bKash to bank 'Transfer Money') instant fund at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

As a result, customers will enjoy more freedom and flexibility at their finger-tip as there is no limitation of regular banking hours, says a press release.

Sonali Bank, the largest state-owned commercial bank, in partnership with the largest mobile financial service provider bKash, inaugurated the two-way (bank to bKash 'Add Money' and bKash to bank 'Transfer Money') instant fund transfer service on Wednesday at a hotel in the capital.

This joint service is launched to uplift people's living standard through digital financial inclusion which is another step towards the realization of Digital Bangladesh.

With this, 25 million customers of 1225 Sonali Bank branches can experience seamless, secure, time-saving and cost-effective banking services. At the same time, these small-amount transactions through bKash will reduce pressure on bank branches and create opportunities to pay more attention to the customers with specialized needs.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) was the chief guest of the inauguration.

Md Ashadul Islam, Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sonali Bank were present as special guests. Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, CEO & Managing Director of Sonali Bank Limited; Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash and other high officials of Bangladesh Bank, Sonali Bank and bKash spoke on the occasion.

Customers can easily link their Sonali Bank account credentials with bKash app in few simple steps. Credentials of both the accounts should match. After linking account, customers can easily 'Add Money' from bank to bKash and also 'Transfer Money' from bKash to Sonali bank accounts 24/7. Through Transfer Money service, customers can avail services like payment of DPS or loan installments, depositing money to bank account, etc. from home. However, for both services, the 'limit' set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister of ICT, the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony said, "Digital financial services have empowered people to meet the challenges of COVID crisis. At the same time the importance and usefulness of MFS has become more vivid. Such a joint venture between the two largest public and private financial service providers has undoubtedly paved the way for ensuring digital financial services in every sphere of life and thus enhancing financial inclusion."









