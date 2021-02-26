Dollar hits three-year lows versus risk currencies

LONDON, Feb 25: The dollar index fell to its lowest since early January on Thursday and dropped to three-year lows against the Australian and Canadian dollars, after dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve boosted the reflation trade in currency markets.

Easy financial conditions, the promise of fiscal stimulus and accelerating COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have driven money into what's known as the reflation trade, referring to bets on an upswing in economic activity and prices.

Commodity-linked currencies are placed to benefit from a pickup in global trade, while investors have also cheered Britain's progress in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank will not tighten its policy until the economy improves.

"The improving global growth outlook continues to be supported by loose monetary and fiscal policies," wrote Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG in a note to clients.

"For now we continue to see the current trading environment as remaining supportive for commodity-related currency strength, and recommended a long AUD/USD trade." -Reuters







