

‘BD can export $5b worth leather goods per year’

The secretary was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'Linkage Workshop on Leather Sector' for leather and leather products sector under the Export Competitiveness for jobs (ECFORJE) project at a city hotel in the capital on Thursday.

Zafar Uddin said, 'Leather is a potential export sector. We have raw materials and skilled manpower. There is huge demand for leather and leather goods in different countries. If we can make full use of our potentials, it is possible to export more than US$ 5 billion worth products annually.

The Commerce Ministry has launched the ECFORJE project to boost the country's exports of leather and leather goods, light engineering, footwear and plastics.

The Commerce Secretary said, "We are doing everything to make all those involved in the industry efficient. These will create huge employment opportunity in all sectors and increase exports."

He further said, 'Bangladesh is soon becoming a developing country beyond LDC. As a result, it will face new challenges in export markets which require preparation. There is no alternative to increasing efficiency in export trade.

In addition to increasing the number of export products and competitiveness, the international market outreach also needs to be expanded. For this, all concerned should work seriously and with sincerity. The government and the Ministry of Commerce are providing all necessary assistance.

Additional Secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce and Project Director of ECFORJE Md Hafizure Rahman was present as special guest at the opening of the workshop while Mominul Ahsan presented key-note paper on the subject.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, Chairman, Bangladesh Finished, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association, Shaheen Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Tanners Association and Joint-Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Business Promotion Council Coordinator Md.Abdur Rahim were also present.







