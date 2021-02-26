Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Business

‘BD can export $5b worth leather goods per year’

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Correspondent

‘BD can export $5b worth leather goods per year’

‘BD can export $5b worth leather goods per year’

If the capacity is fully utilized, it is possible to export more than $5 billion worth of leather and leather products annually, said the Commerce Secretary Md Zafar Uddin.
The secretary was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the 'Linkage Workshop on Leather Sector' for leather and leather products sector under the Export Competitiveness for jobs (ECFORJE) project at a city hotel in the capital on Thursday.
Zafar Uddin said, 'Leather is a potential export sector. We have raw materials and skilled manpower. There is huge demand for leather and leather goods in different countries. If we can make full use of our potentials, it is possible to export more than US$ 5 billion worth products annually.
The Commerce Ministry has launched the ECFORJE project to boost the country's exports of leather and leather goods, light engineering, footwear and plastics.
The Commerce Secretary said, "We are doing everything to make all those involved in the industry efficient. These will create huge employment opportunity in all sectors and increase exports."
He further said, 'Bangladesh is soon becoming a developing country beyond LDC. As a result, it           will face new challenges in export markets which require preparation. There is no alternative to increasing efficiency in export trade.
In addition to increasing the number of export products and competitiveness, the international market outreach also needs to be expanded. For this, all concerned should work seriously and with sincerity. The government and the Ministry of Commerce are providing all necessary assistance.
Additional Secretary (Export) of the Ministry of Commerce and Project Director of ECFORJE Md Hafizure Rahman was present as special guest at the opening of the workshop while Mominul Ahsan presented key-note paper on the subject.
Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, Chairman, Bangladesh Finished, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association, Shaheen Ahmed, Chairman, Bangladesh Tanners Association and Joint-Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Business Promotion Council Coordinator Md.Abdur Rahim were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook pledges $1b for news, defends Australia blackout
Losses mount for virus-hit Air New Zealand
Qantas posts huge loss, says no int’l flights until Oct
Kalahandi exports high quality cotton to Bangladesh
Salman F Rahman for relaxing tax policy to attract FDI
Omega Seiki to set up Rs 100 cr output base in BD
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft