Bangladesh forex reserves hit new high at $44b

The foreign exchange reserves of the country have hit a new record of over $44.02 billion, riding on the upward trend in remittances. The country's remittances stood at $1.49 billion in the first 23 days of February, officials at the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said..

Theyn said: Remittances have played a vital role in boosting the foreign exchange reserves amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The rising foreign exchange reserves due to the increased remittances are due to the incentives given to encourage formal transmission and greatly improved digital payment system including mobile financial services and agent banking.

The pandemic has also reduced the outward flow of foreign exchange as a lesser number of people are going abroad now.

Besides, there has been a huge reduction in the import of capital goods and related raw materials to Bangladesh, the former Central Bank Governor added.

Officials said exports, though lower, remain positive. So the balance of payment remains positive.

The BB continues to mop up foreign exchange from banks through buying of the same to keep the exchange rate stable. This will continue for some more months till imports pick up in full force and economic recovery is fully restored.

The increasing foreign exchange reserves indicate a stronger external economy and should be encouraged to add up as this will help improve the business confidence of foreign direct investors.

The reserves touched the $41 billion mark on last October 28 and rose to $42 billion on December 15, last year and $43 billion on December 30.

Between July and January of this fiscal year, Bangladesh received $14.9 billion in remittances, up to 34.95 percent a year ago, BB data showed.

Remittances to Bangladesh stood at $1.49 billion in the first 23 days of February in contrast to $1.24 billion in the same period a year ago.







