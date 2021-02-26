Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Business

Stocks gain for 2nd running day as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Stocks gained for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the investors continued to take fresh stakes amid volatility pulling up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 30.74 points or 0.57 per cent to 5,416, while the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips rose 9.42 points to t 2,065 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 5.18 1,225 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE jumped to Tk 7.46 billion ' up nearly 41 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 5.30 billion.
Market operators said bargain hunters showed their buying appetite on sector-specific issues which saw price erosion in the past few trading sessions.
The top positive index contributors were Summit Power, Walton, LafargeHolcim, Orion Pharma, Power Grid Company, BATBC and Square Pharma, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.
Debutant eGeneration, an IT company, was the second-highest gainer, hitting the upper limit circuit breaker for the third straight session.
The IT Company's shares closed at Tk 24.70 each, soaring almost 10 per cent, the highest allowable limit for the third trading day of the new issue.
Robi's shares rose further by 4.04 per cent to close at Tk 43.70.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 346 issues traded, 168 advanced, 63 declined and 115 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 142,202 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 192.87 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,669 billion on Thursday, up from Tk 4,640 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 60 points to settle at 15,650 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 37 points to close at 9,441.
Of the issues traded, 95 gained, 64 declined and 61 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 7.47 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 255 million.


