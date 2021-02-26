Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Business

Meghalaya for enhanced trade with Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Business Correspondent

The Deputy Chief Minister of Indian State Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong

The Deputy Chief Minister of Indian State Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong

The Deputy Chief Minister of Indian State Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong has lauded Bangladesh impressive economic progress in various sectors and praised the government leadership in this respect.
He made the observation when Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met him on Thursday while on a visit to Assam and Meghalaya across Bangladesh border.
He also paid a courtesy calls on Governor of Assam Jagadish Mukhi on Tuesday and Governor of Meghalaya Sattya Paul Malik on Wednesday.
Tynsons also laid emphasis on further increasing bilateral trade for the greater benefit of the two people. He proposed setting up new 'Border Hat' and land tariff station along the Bangladesh-Meghalaya border to further expand the trade.
High Commissioner Imran is now on a four-day official visit to two Indian States of Assam and Meghalaya to witness various important establishments built there under Bangladesh-India joint initiatives.
As part of his visit, the Bangladesh High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya at the latter's office.
Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati and first secretary to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi were present at the meeting, said the Bangladesh High Commission in a statement in New Delhi.
During the meeting, the High Commissioner laid emphasis on different bilateral issues including further expansion of cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.
He said Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in various sectors during the last couple of years under the Leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country's development in various sectors is remarkable, he said.
The Bangladesh High Commissioner saw himself various activities of Dawki-Tamabil land tariff station on Wednesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook pledges $1b for news, defends Australia blackout
Losses mount for virus-hit Air New Zealand
Qantas posts huge loss, says no int’l flights until Oct
Kalahandi exports high quality cotton to Bangladesh
Salman F Rahman for relaxing tax policy to attract FDI
Omega Seiki to set up Rs 100 cr output base in BD
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft