Meghalaya for enhanced trade with Bangladesh



The Deputy Chief Minister of Indian State Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong

He made the observation when Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran met him on Thursday while on a visit to Assam and Meghalaya across Bangladesh border.

He also paid a courtesy calls on Governor of Assam Jagadish Mukhi on Tuesday and Governor of Meghalaya Sattya Paul Malik on Wednesday.

Tynsons also laid emphasis on further increasing bilateral trade for the greater benefit of the two people. He proposed setting up new 'Border Hat' and land tariff station along the Bangladesh-Meghalaya border to further expand the trade.

High Commissioner Imran is now on a four-day official visit to two Indian States of Assam and Meghalaya to witness various important establishments built there under Bangladesh-India joint initiatives.

As part of his visit, the Bangladesh High Commissioner paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya at the latter's office.

Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati and first secretary to Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi were present at the meeting, said the Bangladesh High Commission in a statement in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner laid emphasis on different bilateral issues including further expansion of cooperation in various sectors between the two countries.

He said Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in various sectors during the last couple of years under the Leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country's development in various sectors is remarkable, he said.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner saw himself various activities of Dawki-Tamabil land tariff station on Wednesday.







