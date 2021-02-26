Janata Bank clients filed highest 442 complaints in FY19: BB

Customers of state-owned Janata Bank lodged the highest number of 442 complaints to Bangladesh Bank (BB) against the bank on different issues in fiscal 2018-2019, according to a report of the Bangladesh Bank's financial integrity and customer services department.

The central bank on Thursday published the report on banking sector customer complaints after more than one and a half years of the ending of the fiscal year. The report also showed that the central bank received the second highest 322 complaints against Sonali Bank. The third highest 302 complaints came against Islami Bank Bangladesh.

During the fiscal year under consideration, the central bank received 301 complaints against Dutch-Bangla Bank, 278 complaints against BRAC Bank, 193 against Agrani Bank, 184 against Eastern Bank, 177 against The City Bank, 154 against Standard Chartered Bank and 147 against Al-Arafah Islami Bank.

Of the complaints, BB presented 10 case studies in its report on different issues which tops forgery and irregularities such as bank managers or others have cashed money using false cheques. The central bank report said its skilled and young and energetic work force helped the bank to resolve most such cases with due attention.

Apart from lodging complaints with the central bank directly, customers had also filed 14,523 complaints against commercial banks through the respective banks' complaint cells.

The report showed the central bank in fiscal 2018-2019 received 5,499 complaints on different irregularities and forgeries while the numbers were 6,208 in 2017-18.

Of the allegations submitted against the banks in FY19, the central bank resolved 5,493 complaints. General banking related complaints topped the list of customers' complaints against banks with the number of complaints reaching 1,593 in FY19.

Loans and advances-related complaints constituted the second highest 616, foreign trade bill-related complexity draw 546 complaints against the banks, number of complaints regarding cards reached 483 and banks guarantee-related suffering of the customers drew 327 complaints.







