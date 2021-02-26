Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Business

Janata Bank clients filed highest 442 complaints in FY19: BB

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Business Correspondent

Customers of state-owned Janata Bank lodged the highest number of 442 complaints to Bangladesh Bank (BB) against the bank on different issues in fiscal 2018-2019, according to a report of the Bangladesh Bank's financial integrity and customer services department.
The central bank on Thursday published the report on banking sector customer complaints after more than one and a half years of the ending of the fiscal year. The report also showed that the central bank received the second highest 322 complaints against Sonali Bank. The third highest 302 complaints came against Islami Bank Bangladesh.
During the fiscal year under consideration, the central bank received 301 complaints against Dutch-Bangla Bank, 278 complaints against BRAC Bank, 193 against Agrani Bank, 184 against Eastern Bank, 177 against The City Bank, 154 against Standard Chartered Bank and 147 against Al-Arafah Islami Bank.
Of the complaints, BB presented 10 case studies in its report on different issues which tops forgery and irregularities such as bank managers or others have cashed money using false cheques.  The central bank report said its skilled and young and energetic work force helped the bank to resolve most such cases with due attention.
Apart from lodging complaints with the central bank directly, customers had also filed 14,523 complaints against commercial banks through the respective banks' complaint cells.
The report showed the central bank in fiscal 2018-2019 received 5,499 complaints on different irregularities and forgeries while the numbers were 6,208 in 2017-18.
Of the allegations submitted against the banks in FY19, the central bank resolved 5,493 complaints. General banking related complaints topped the list of customers' complaints against banks with the number of complaints reaching 1,593 in FY19.
Loans and advances-related complaints constituted the second highest 616, foreign trade bill-related complexity draw 546 complaints against the banks, number of complaints regarding cards reached 483 and banks guarantee-related suffering of the customers drew 327 complaints.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Facebook pledges $1b for news, defends Australia blackout
Losses mount for virus-hit Air New Zealand
Qantas posts huge loss, says no int’l flights until Oct
Kalahandi exports high quality cotton to Bangladesh
Salman F Rahman for relaxing tax policy to attract FDI
Omega Seiki to set up Rs 100 cr output base in BD
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Dahilan
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft