Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad receives C-19 vaccine

Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She was vaccinated at the medical centre of the National Parliament on Thursday, according to a statement by her office.

"The vaccine is completely safe. Vaccines are here to save lives. It is important for everyone to get vaccinated," it quoted the Jatiya Party leader. Bangladesh is currently conducting a mass immunization drive against Covid-19 using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India.

-Agencies