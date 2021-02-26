Australia passes law requiring Facebook, Google to pay for news

SYDNEY, Feb 25: Facebook and Google will be forced to pay for Australian news under legislation passed Thursday that is being closely watched globally for precedents in the battle between Big Tech and media companies.

The world-first law passed easily after the Australian government agreed to water down elements most fiercely opposed by the tech giants, in return for both agreeing to negotiate paid deals with local media.

It paves the way for Google and Facebook to plough tens of millions of dollars into struggling local media companies, and could provide a model for resolving tussles with regulators worldwide.

The government said the law would ensure that news businesses "are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia".

Google has already brokered deals worth millions of dollars with Australian media companies, including the two largest: Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Nine Entertainment. -AFP







