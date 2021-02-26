HC questions about bail granted to Rosy Chisty

The High Court (HC) on Thursday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why granting bail to Rosy Chisty, wife of Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former chairman of audit committee of Farmers Bank, by a Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court order in a graft cases would not be cancelled.

The court asked the government and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to respond to the rule within 10 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim issued the rule after hearing on a petition filed by the ACC seeking cancellation of her bail.

Lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC during the virtual hearing, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

On January 5, Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court granted bail to Rosy Chisty

Later on, February 18, the ACC filed a revision petition with the HC seeking cancellation of her bail.







