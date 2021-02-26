Video
UK sanctions Myanmar army chief for coup role

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

LONDON, Feb 25: Britain on Thursday slapped sanctions on six members of Myanmar's military junta, including commander-in-chief General Min Aung Hlaing, for involvement in the recent coup.
The UK government said the move was made because of their role in "overseeing human rights violations" since they seized power on February 1. The sanctions will prevent the six from travelling to Britain, while British businesses and institutions are barred from dealing with them.
The same curbs had already been imposed on 19 other military figures. UK aid that could be used to indirectly support the junta has also been suspended. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the latest measures sent a "clear message to the military regime in Myanmar that those responsible for human rights violations will be held to account".
He called for the junta to hand back control to the civilian government. The latest sanctions means all members of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) are now subject to sanctions. Britain's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said General Min Aung Hlaing oversaw and directed rights abuses, following protests from pro-democracy supporters. The other five sanctioned -- the secretary of the SAC, Lt Gen Aung Lin Dwe, joint secretary Lt Gen Ye Win Oo, General Tin Aung San, General Maung Maung Kyaw, and Lt Gen Moe Myint Tun -- shared responsibility, it added.
Britain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7, has joined international criticism of the generals and calls for the release of civilian leaders, including democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi.
Nearly 140 NGOs from 31 countries signed an open letter Wednesday calling for the United Nations Security Council to urgently impose an arms embargo on Myanmar after the military coup there earlier this month.     -AFP


