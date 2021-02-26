AL leader killed in Ctg

Chattogram, Feb 25: A local politician of Awami League was stabbed to death by assailants at Toiarpara in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The 48-year-old deceased, Belal Uddin, was the general secretary of ward no 4 of Awami League's Khagoria Union unit. Son of Abdul Karim of Khagoria, Belal lived in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district.

Quoting eye-witnesses, Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, said some 10-12 men attacked Belal while he was returning home around 9 pm, and stabbed him before fleeing.

Hearing his creams, local people rushed a severely injured Belal to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival at the Chattogram hospital, the OC said. A suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack, police said. -UNB









