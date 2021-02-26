Momen urges US to legalise undocumented Bangladeshis

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called upon Congresswoman Grace Meng (Democrat, NY) to make efforts to legalise undocumented Bangladeshi diaspora in the US by taking up the matter with the new US government, foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

Dr Momen made the call while he had a meeting with US Congresswoman Grace Meng on Wednesday, they discussed ways and means of further improving political and economic ties between Bangladesh and the US, it said.

The Foreign Minister is currently visiting Washington DC on an official trip to reach out the new administration to further enhance the bilateral relations and convey Bangladesh's willingness to work closely with the new US administration.

Grace Meng represents a large number of Bangladeshi diaspora voters in New York, and has always been an active member of the Bangladesh caucus in the US Congress.

Dr Momen appreciated Biden administration's liberal approach to immigration.

Referring to the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, he invited Congresswoman Meng to visit Bangladesh with a group of US lawmakers, the release said.

They are invited to see the remarkable socio-economic progress achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and also the situation of the displaced Rohingyas.

Dr Momen briefed the US lawmaker on Bangladesh's success in tackling the Covid-19 challenge as well as on the conducive environment existing for foreign investment in the country, it added.







