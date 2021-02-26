Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021
Govt refutes BBC claim of Rohingya refugees adrift at sea off BD coast

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has issued a statement over a news article carried by BBC under the headline "Rohingya Crisis: UN urges rescue of refugees adrift at sea," saying that the report has wrongly claimed that these people were adrift at the sea off the coast of Bangladesh.
Referring to the UN, the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday said that the report has wrongly claimed that these people were adrift at the sea off the coast of Bangladesh, while the press release issued by the UNHCR and the subsequent news release of the UN clearly mentioned that the boat was located on the Andaman Sea.
"The UN news release clearly specified the location of Andaman Sea which lies to the southeast of Bay of Bengal, South of Myanmar, West of Thailand and East of India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the statement read.
The boat has been traced approximately 1,700 km away from Bangladesh at a location which is approximately 492 km from Myanmar, 363 km from Thailand, 281 km from Indonesia and 147 km from India.


