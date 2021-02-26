Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Back Page

Elevated Expressway

CDA settles dispute with CPA, fresh dispute arises with CMP

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) which is implementing the Elevated Expressway settled the dispute with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).
Executive Engineer of CDA Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman and Project Director told the Daily Observer that they had prepared an alignment of 16.5-km-long Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Chattogram Airport.
But the CPA asked the CDA to change the alignment of the Expressway from Barik Building to Saltgola, the main area of the port, he said.
Following the demand of CPA, a high powered inter-ministerial committee was constituted to resolve the problem.
During the first week of the current month, the committee visited the spot and directed the CDA and CPA to resolve the problem.
Accordingly, on February 22, in a joint meeting the CDA and CPA decided to construct the expressway as per earlier alignment for which the CDA needs no more land from the CPA.
But another dispute has now arisen as the CMP questioned about the Agrabad to Dewanbazar alignment of the Expressway.
In a letter issued from the CMP signed by the Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) on February 13, said the erection of fences in the middle of the Agrabad Road, one of the most important connecting roads to the International Airport was creating traffic congestion.
The CDA has already erected fences in the middle of the road from Agrabad Badamtali to Banani gap for execution of the project.
The CDA has taken up the elevated expressway project to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along an 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.
Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective area.  
The Prime Minister sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 in 2019.
According to the CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the       project.
The Chattogram Development Authority launched construction on the elevated expressway project, which is estimated to cost Tk 32.50 billion.
Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway.  The 16.5 kilometre-long expressways from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.
In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to Cement Crossing will be completed.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Opposition Leader Raushon Ershad receives C-19 vaccine
Australia passes law requiring Facebook, Google to pay for news
It’s alive! Black-browed Babbler emerges after 170 years
HC questions about bail granted to Rosy Chisty
UK sanctions Myanmar army chief for coup role
AL leader killed in Ctg
Momen urges US to legalise undocumented Bangladeshis
Govt refutes BBC claim of Rohingya refugees adrift at sea off BD coast


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft