CDA settles dispute with CPA, fresh dispute arises with CMP

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) which is implementing the Elevated Expressway settled the dispute with the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

Executive Engineer of CDA Muhammad Mahfuzur Rahman and Project Director told the Daily Observer that they had prepared an alignment of 16.5-km-long Expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Chattogram Airport.

But the CPA asked the CDA to change the alignment of the Expressway from Barik Building to Saltgola, the main area of the port, he said.

Following the demand of CPA, a high powered inter-ministerial committee was constituted to resolve the problem.

During the first week of the current month, the committee visited the spot and directed the CDA and CPA to resolve the problem.

Accordingly, on February 22, in a joint meeting the CDA and CPA decided to construct the expressway as per earlier alignment for which the CDA needs no more land from the CPA.

But another dispute has now arisen as the CMP questioned about the Agrabad to Dewanbazar alignment of the Expressway.

In a letter issued from the CMP signed by the Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) on February 13, said the erection of fences in the middle of the Agrabad Road, one of the most important connecting roads to the International Airport was creating traffic congestion.

The CDA has already erected fences in the middle of the road from Agrabad Badamtali to Banani gap for execution of the project.

The CDA has taken up the elevated expressway project to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication along an 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

Meanwhile, urban planners suggested preparing alternative roads before implementing the project as some extremely busy areas like Agrabad, the EPZ area, Ports and Customs will be rendered inaccessible during the time of construction in their respective area.

The Prime Minister sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction works in February 24 in 2019.

According to the CDA, a Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.

The Chattogram Development Authority launched construction on the elevated expressway project, which is estimated to cost Tk 32.50 billion.

Max-Rankin JV is constructing the expressway. The 16.5 kilometre-long expressways from Lalkhanbazar to the airport will have 24 ramps at nine points.

In the first phase, the construction works from Saltgola to Cement Crossing will be completed.







