Dispose of Pilkhana murder case by 2021: BNP

Expressing displeasure over the delay in punishing the perpetrators, BNP on Thursday demanded announcement of the final verdict in the Pilkhana BDR mutiny murder case by this year,

"Long 12 years have elapsed, but it has not been possible to finally dispose of the (Pilkhana) murder case. We're disappointed and people are shocked over the delay in the trial. This killing case is moving in a very slow pace," said BNP vice chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed.

"We don't see any sign that the process of leave-to-appeal will begin this year. We urge the judiciary to ensure a speedy trial of this murder case. We hope the final verdict of this case will be delivered within this year," he said.

The BNP leader also expected that the condemned convicted in the case will be executed soon after the verdict is pronounced.

Hafiz came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at a monument set up at Banani Graveyard in memory of the army officials killed in the Pilkhana carnage, marking the 12th anniversary of the incident.





