Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:44 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Police returns to winning spree

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

After waiting for five matches, Bangladesh Police Football Club finally managed to return in the winning spree in Bangladesh Premier League with a 2-1 win against Arambagh Krira Sangha on Thursday at Shaheed Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the match, Jamir Uddin opened the net for the Police boys in the 14th minute while Ivory Coast midfielder Frederic Pooda doubled the lead scoring in the 29th minute.
Arambagh boys were only able to reduce the margin by one goal following a 72-minute goal of striker Nihat Zaman Ucchash.
Winning the match, Police boys not only returned in the winning way but also collected full three points to update their point tally to 12 though stayed at the same eighth place on the 13-team point table. Arambagh on the other hand hold the bottom of the table with one point only.
In other match on the day, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club defeated Brothers Union by 3-1 margin in Dhaka.
Now, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will face Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at 3:45 pm while Chattogram Abahani will engage with Mohammedan Sporting Club at 6:15 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.





