Tiger Woods' car injuries doubt his future

LOS ANGELES, FEB 25: US golf legend Tiger Woods was recovering in hospital Wednesday after surgery for serious leg injuries sustained in a car crash that have raised fears for the 45-year-old's career.

Law enforcement officials said the 15-time major champion, who has been plagued by injury in recent years, would not face reckless driving charges for the crash which didn't involve any other cars.

Woods was driving alone Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles suburb on a road notorious for fatal accidents when his SUV hit the center median, crossed into the opposing lane, struck a tree and then rolled over several times.

"A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

He added that the most Woods could face would be a low-level offense known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was speeding or not paying attention.

Investigators hope the new vehicle was equipped with a "black box" data recorder that will help shed light on the cause of the third high-profile car incident involving Woods in recent years.

Woods underwent surgery to repair "significant orthopedic injuries" to his lower right leg and ankle, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said.

The crash comes just two months after the golfing phenomenon underwent his fifth back operation. Woods has had three procedures on his knee too during a career that has also seen him bounce back from high-profile scandal in his personal life.

World number one Dustin Johnson tweeted that he was wishing Tiger "a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback."

"If anyone can do it, it's TW," he wrote.

Hogan famously won six of his nine major titles after almost being killed in a car crash in 1949 at age 36. -AFP







