Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:44 PM
Sheikh Jamal DC register sixth win in BPL

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224

A moment of a BPL match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Brothers Union on Thursday at BNS, Dhaka photo: BFF

After losing points in the last four matches, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club finally returned winning way as they defeated lowly Brothers Union Club by 3-1 goals held today at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) here.
Thanks to Gambian forward Sulayman Sillah his fellow mate Pa Omar Jobe and Uzbekistan forward Otabek Validjanov for their consistence performance. All the Sheikh Jamal's foreigners scored one goal each by securing Sheikh Jamal's sixth victory on the day while midfielder Faisal Mahmood scored a lone goal for Brothers Union Club.
In the day's match, Sulayman Sillah put Sheikh Jamal ahead in the 34th minute while after the lemon break Pa Omar Jobe increased the margin double scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal DC in the 59th minute of the match.
Otabek Validjanov joined the party scoring the third goal for Sheikh Jamal DC in the 75th minute.
Faisal Mahmood however reduced the margin scoring a lone goal for Brothers Union Club in the 81st minute of the match.
Sheikh Jamal DC dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory while the all-orange Gopibagh outfit were totally off-colored, except the day's only goal.
The day's win saw, Sheikh Jamal DC remained at second position in the league table with 22 points from 10 matches while Brothers Union Club stand at twelfth position with two points playing the same number of outings.
Brothers Union Club will meet Arambagh Krira Sangha on Monday (Mar. 1) while Sheikh Jamal DC will play their next match against Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society on Tuesday (Mar. 2). Both the matches will be held at the same venue.    -BSS


