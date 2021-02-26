Emerging Tigers to play Solitary 4-day match from today

Ireland Wolves' tour to Bangladesh 2021Bangladesh Emerging team and Ireland Wolves will lock horns for the lone unofficial emerging Test, which commencing today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh emerging side mainly constituted with World Cup winning Under-19 Bangladesh team players. Saif Hasan and Aminul Biplob are the two names who already achieved national cap.

Home side is clearly ahead in terms of preparation and confident since boys had played in BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Irish side in the contrary, are out of longer version cricket for the last 18 months. Besides, couple of key-players withdrew names amidst Covid-19 concern.

The Irish Emerging team arrived in Bangladesh on February 19 and had to stay three days in quarantine and got three days for net session before appearing the maiden clash of the tour.

The two sides will engage in five 50-over matches and couple of T20 affairs later on. The early three of five one-dayers will be held at the ZACS on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively while the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over matches and T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.







