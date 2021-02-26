Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Sports

Ireland Wolves\' tour to Bangladesh 2021

Emerging Tigers to play Solitary 4-day match from today

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Sports Reporter

Ireland Wolves' tour to Bangladesh 2021Bangladesh Emerging team and Ireland Wolves will lock horns for the lone unofficial emerging Test, which commencing today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
Bangladesh emerging side mainly constituted with World Cup winning Under-19 Bangladesh team players. Saif Hasan and Aminul Biplob are the two names who already achieved national cap.
Home side is clearly ahead in terms of preparation and confident since boys had played in BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup. Irish side in the contrary, are out of longer version cricket for the last 18 months. Besides, couple of key-players withdrew names amidst Covid-19 concern.
The Irish Emerging team arrived in Bangladesh on February 19 and had to stay three days in quarantine and got three days for net session before appearing the maiden clash of the tour.
The two sides will engage in five 50-over matches and couple of T20 affairs later on. The early three of five one-dayers will be held at the ZACS on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively while the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over matches and T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mendy's late strike puts Real in sight of Champions League quarters
Man City cruise to brink of Champions League last eight
Messi scores twice as Barca dispatch Elche
Police returns to winning spree
India crush England within two days
Tiger Woods' car injuries doubt his future
Sheikh Jamal DC register sixth win in BPL
Emerging Tigers to play Solitary 4-day match from today


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft