Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:44 PM
Home Foreign News

Man survives 14hrs in ocean

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

WELLINGTON, Feb 25:  A sailor who fell overboard survived by clinging to a "piece of sea rubbish", his son has revealed. Vidam Perevertilov spent 14 hours in the water after he fell off the cargo ship into the Pacific Ocean in the early hours of the morning.
The 52-year-old, who was not wearing a life jacket, credits his decision to swim towards a "black dot" several kilometres away with saving his life.
It turned out to be a fishing buoy, which he held onto until his rescue. "He looked about 20 years older and very tired but he was alive," his son Marat told New Zealand news site Stuff.
Perevertilov is the Lithuanian chief engineer of the Silver Supporter, which was making a supply run between New Zealand's Tauranga port and the isolated British territory of Pitcairn.    -BBC



