225 students positive in India

NEW DELHI, Feb 25: As India's Maharashtra battles a surge in Covid, 229 cases have emerged from a single hostel in a school in Washim district. The school has been declared a containment zone after 225 students and four teachers tested positive.

The school has over 300 students from the Vidarbha region, mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal, two districts that have contributed to a spike in virus cases in recent weeks.

The students had joined the Washim hostel on February 14. Twenty one students tested positive in the first few days, after which all 327 students of the school were made to take RT-PCR tests.

Earlier this week, 39 students and five employees of a hostel in Latur district of Marathwada had tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra recorded over 8,800 new cases in a single day on Wednesday, the biggest spike in four months. -NDTV







