Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Foreign News

225 students positive in India

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

NEW DELHI, Feb 25: As India's Maharashtra battles a surge in Covid, 229 cases have emerged from a single hostel in a school in Washim district. The school has been declared a containment zone after 225 students and four teachers tested positive.
The school has over 300 students from the Vidarbha region, mostly from Amravati and Yavatmal, two districts that have contributed to a spike in virus cases in recent weeks.
The students had joined the Washim hostel on February 14. Twenty one students tested positive in the first few days, after which all 327 students of the school were made to take RT-PCR tests.
Earlier this week, 39 students and five employees of a hostel in Latur district of Marathwada had tested positive for the virus.
Maharashtra recorded over 8,800 new cases in a single day on Wednesday, the biggest spike in four months.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man survives 14hrs in ocean
225 students positive in India
MBS has surgery for appendicitis
Greek police officers confront protesters during a demonstration in Athens
Malaysian wins against law banning gay sex
US report ‘to blame’ MBS for Khashoggi killing
Biden’s CIA pick Burns stresses China threat
Clashes in Yangon as 137 NGOs ask UN for arms embargo


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft