Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:43 PM
Home Foreign News

MBS has surgery for appendicitis

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

RIYADH, Feb 25: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, has had successful surgery for appendicitis, state media reported late Wednesday.
The 35-year-old prince had "successful laparoscopic surgery (Wednesday) morning for appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital" in Riyadh, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
SPA tweeted footage of the prince walking out of the hospital with an entourage and getting into the front passenger seat of a car.  
The prince has overseen the most fundamental transformation of Saudi Arabia in its modern history, shaking up the ultraconservative oil giant with an array of economic and social reforms.    -AFP


