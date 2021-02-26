Clashes in Yangon as 137 NGOs ask UN for arms embargo



A pro-military supporter (C) uses a sling shot to fire projectiles at residents during a rally in Yangon on February 25, following weeks of mass demonstrations against the military coup. photo : AFP

The country has been gripped by a torrent of anger, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets nationwide to call for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democracy.

Some demonstrations have seen a steady increase in force from authorities -- at least five people have been killed since the February 1 coup, while one police officer died in a protest, according to the military.

But on Thursday junta supporters carrying pro-military banners marched through Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon to boos from residents.

Authorities granted them access to Sule Pagoda, a local landmark at a key junction that in recent days was barricaded to prevent anti-coup protesters from amassing.

By noon, clashes broke out near Yangon Central station's railway compound, with military supporters carrying pipes, knives and slingshots turning against booing residents, witnesses said.

Meanwhile, nearly 140 NGOs from 31 countries signed an open letter Wednesday calling for the United Nations Security Council to urgently impose an arms embargo on Myanmar after the military coup there earlier this month.

"The United Nations Security Council should urgently impose a global arms embargo on Myanmar in response to the military coup and to deter the junta from committing further abuses," the letter said.

It went on to say, "Governments that permit arms transfers to Myanmar -- including China, India, Israel, North Korea, the Philippines, Russia, and Ukraine -- should immediately stop the supply of any weapons, munitions, and related equipment."

Another report says, social media giant Facebook has banned Myanmar's military and its affiliates from its platforms. The company said it acted after deciding "the risks of allowing the Myanmar military on Facebook and Instagram are too great".

The military has used Facebook to boost its claim of voter fraud in the 2020 election. More than half of Myanmar's 54 million people use Facebook, which for many is synonymous with the internet. Facebook had just days earlier already banned the military's main page for breaching its guidelines following the 1 February coup.

Since the military seized power, it has arrested protesters, ordered internet blackouts and also banned social media platforms - including Facebook. The move, which takes effect immediately, applies to the military and entities controlled by the armed forces on both Facebook and Instagram.

It also bans "military-linked commercial entities" from advertising on the platforms. "Events since the February 1 coup, including deadly violence, have precipitated a need for this ban," the social media giant said in a statement. "We believe the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw on Facebook and Instagram are too great," it added, using the Myanmar name for the country's armed forces.

The junta has steadily increased its use of force against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding Myanmar's army leaders relinquish power. Three anti-coup protesters have been killed in demonstrations, while a man patrolling his Yangon neighbourhood against night arrests was also shot dead. -AFP









