Mass ‘real world’ study confirms Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy

WASHINGTON, Feb 25: The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine proved 94 percent effective in a huge real world study published Wednesday that involved 1.2 million people in Israel, confirming the power of mass immunization campaigns to end the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news came as Ghana became the first country to receive shots under the global Covax scheme, paving the way for poorer nations to catch up with wealthier parts of the world.

The Israeli study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also demonstrated there is likely a strong protective benefit against infection, a crucial element in breaking onward transmission.

"This is the first peer-reviewed large scale evidence for the effectiveness of a vaccine in real world conditions," Ben Reis, a researcher at Harvard Medical School and one of the paper's authors, told AFP.

It involved almost 600,000 people who received the shots and an equal number who hadn't but were closely matched to their vaccinated counterparts by age, sex, geographic, medical and other characteristics.

The efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 was 94 percent seven or more days after the second dose. -AFP







