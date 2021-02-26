7 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: Some seven more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,609 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.

Of the newly infected persons, one is in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon, one in Joypurhat, two in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,128 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 396 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.