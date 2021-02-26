Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Countryside

7 more contract corona in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: Some seven more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,609 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Of the newly infected persons, one is in Rajshahi, two in Naogaon, one in Joypurhat, two in Bogura and one in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 24,128 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 396 died of it in the division till Wednesday morning.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 more contract corona in Rajshahi
Food factory burnt in Feni
Four murdered in four districts
Man found dead in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Narsingdi
Chalan Beel farmers deprived of  benefits from rubber dam
FF Kayes Uddin passes away
Free blood grouping campaign held at Mohadevpur


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft