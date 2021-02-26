Food factory burnt in Feni

FENI, Feb 25: A massive fire broke out at a factory of Star Line Food Product at Kashimpur in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The fire originated at around 12am and soon spread to the adjacent sheds.

Nine fire fighting units extinguished the blaze at around 4am. But, the flame has already burned down most of the parts of factory, said Purna Chandra Mutsuddi, deputy assistant director of Feni Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The extent of damage could be Tk 30 crore, he added.





