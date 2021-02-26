Four murdered in four districts

Four people were murdered and five others wounded in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Bogura, Bagerhat and Mymensingh, in three days.

KHULNA: A man was allegedly killed by his cousin over a longstanding land dispute in Terokhada Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Babar Sheikh, 35.

Two of his brothers also received serious injuries as they came under attack by their cousin Mintu.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Terokhada Police Station (PS) Md Golam Momen said Mintu Sheikh had a long-running feud over land with his cousin Babar. As a sequel to it, Mintu swooped on Babar with a machete, killing him on the spot.

Babar's brothers Sakhayet Sheikh, 33, and Azizul Sheikh, 26, were also seriously injured at that time.

The injured were admitted to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) as following the deterioration of their condition, the OC added.

BOGURA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Forkan, 35, was a listed criminal. He was the son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Jahangirabad Fultala Bazar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Forkan in the area at around 3:15pm on Monday and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 5am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Police assumed that Forkan might have been murdered by his rivals over establishing supremacy area and brick and sand business.

He was an accused in two murder cases.

Shajahanpur PS Inspector (General) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.

BAGERHAT: A farmer, who was beaten injured by his rivals in Rampal Upazila of the district on Sunday, died at KMCH on Monday night.

Deceased Rezaul Sheikh, 50, was the son of Hashem Ali Sheikh, a resident of Dakra Village in Rampal Upazila.

Local sources said Rezaul and one Monirul Islam were at loggerhead over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

As a sequel to it, Monirul along with his people attacked on Rezaul on Sunday noon and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Rezaul was rushed to KMCH, where he died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after autopsy.

Additional Superintend of Police Mir Shafin Mahmud confirmed the incident on Tuesday noon, adding that police arrested Monirul Islam in this connection.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A labourer was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups of brick kiln workers in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Jahangir Alam, 18, was the son of late Shahed Mia of Maijpara Village in Kamlakanda Upazila of Netrakona.

Local sources said two groups of workers in a brick kiln were locked into a clash in Birunia Union of the upazila over trivial matter, which left four labouers seriously injured.

Of the injured, Jahangir and Kala Mia were taken to Bhaluka Government Hospital first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in critical condition.

Later, Jahangir died at MMCH in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Bhaluka Model PS at night in this connection.

Following this, police arrested 10 people and produced them before the court.

Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Main Uddin confirmed the incident.







