Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Countryside

Four murdered in four districts

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondents

Four people were murdered and five others wounded in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Bogura, Bagerhat and Mymensingh, in three days.
KHULNA: A man was allegedly killed by his cousin over a longstanding land dispute in Terokhada Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Babar Sheikh, 35.
Two of his brothers also received serious injuries as they came under attack by their cousin Mintu.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Terokhada Police Station (PS) Md Golam Momen said Mintu Sheikh had a long-running feud over land with his cousin Babar. As a sequel to it, Mintu swooped on Babar with a machete, killing him on the spot.
Babar's brothers Sakhayet Sheikh, 33, and Azizul Sheikh, 26, were also seriously injured at that time.
The injured were admitted to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) as following the deterioration of their condition, the OC added.
BOGURA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Forkan, 35, was a listed criminal. He was the son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Jahangirabad Fultala Bazar area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Forkan in the area at around 3:15pm on Monday and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rushed him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 5am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.
Police assumed that Forkan might have been murdered by his rivals over establishing supremacy area and brick and sand business.
He was an accused in two murder cases.  
Shajahanpur PS Inspector (General) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.  
BAGERHAT: A farmer, who was beaten injured by his rivals in Rampal Upazila of the district on Sunday, died at KMCH on Monday night.
Deceased Rezaul Sheikh, 50, was the son of Hashem Ali Sheikh, a resident of Dakra Village in Rampal Upazila.
Local sources said Rezaul and one Monirul Islam were at loggerhead over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, Monirul along with his people attacked on Rezaul on Sunday noon and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.
Injured Rezaul was rushed to KMCH, where he died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after autopsy.
Additional Superintend of Police Mir Shafin Mahmud confirmed the incident on Tuesday noon, adding that police arrested Monirul Islam in this connection.   
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A labourer was killed and three others were injured in a clash between two groups of brick kiln workers in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Jahangir Alam, 18, was the son of late Shahed Mia of Maijpara Village in Kamlakanda Upazila of Netrakona.
Local sources said two groups of workers in a brick kiln were locked into a clash in Birunia Union of the upazila over trivial matter, which left four labouers seriously injured.
Of the injured, Jahangir and Kala Mia were taken to Bhaluka Government Hospital first and later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in critical condition.
Later, Jahangir died at MMCH in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A case was filed with Bhaluka Model PS at night in this connection.
Following this, police arrested 10 people and produced them before the court.
Bhaluka Model PS OC Mohammad Main Uddin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7 more contract corona in Rajshahi
Food factory burnt in Feni
Four murdered in four districts
Man found dead in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Narsingdi
Chalan Beel farmers deprived of  benefits from rubber dam
FF Kayes Uddin passes away
Free blood grouping campaign held at Mohadevpur


Latest News
Seven pirates held with arms in Laxmipur
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft