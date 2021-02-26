Man found dead in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: Police recovered the body of a man from Katakhali Police Station (PS) area in the city on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman Zia, 38, son of late Kashem, a resident of Chak Belgharia area under of Katakhali PS.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a pond in Chak Belgharia area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Quoting locals, police said Ziaur Rahman was a drug addict.







