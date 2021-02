RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Feb 25: A man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 45, a resident of Kamalpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a train hit the man in Kamalpur area in the morning while he was crossing the rail line, which left him dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Member Shahjahan confirmed the incident.