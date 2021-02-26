

Chalan Beel farmers deprived of benefits from rubber dam

A total of 17 water-flowing channels have become truncated due to grabbing and pollution.

Earlier, reserved water would fall in the Chalan Beel through these channels. Farmers would be continuing cultivation using that water.

Now the link between these channels and Chalan Beel has turned detached due to lack of re-excavation.

At present, farmers cannot use the rubber dam water. Acute water crisis has created. Canals are waterless. Farmers are continuing irrigation in their IRRI-Boro fields through shallow tube-wells.

About 20 per cent farmers are somehow enjoying the facility of the rubber dam. Others are depending on the underground water. It is increasing their fuel cost.

Farmers in Singra, Gurudaspur, Tarash and Chatmohar upazilas are apprehending cut in production of paddy.

A rubber dam was constructed at Jugendranagar area along the Atrai River in Gurudaspur at Tk 4 crore 18 years back.

A project of two small rubber dams- one in Pipla in the downstream of Hardoma Channel and other in Kunduil area in the downstream of Ruhai branch of that Channel is awaiting implementation. At present, the reserved water is moving to other place via Pabna.

Besides, almost all the channels linking the Atrai River have become lifeless. So the rubber dam cannot serve the purpose.

The rubber dam was installed in order to increase production of Aman and Robi crops and protect fish and biodiversity.

According to sources at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) office in Gurudaspur, the initiative to install the rubber dam was taken by the Ministry of Agriculture in 2002. The dam was launched by February in 2004. The project cost allocation was about Tk 4 crore including Tk 3 crore for the dam and Tk 1 crore for bridge construction.

The purpose was to bring 15,000 hectares of land under irrigation of IRRI-Boro cultivation in Gurudaspur, Singra, Tarash and Chatmohar (some portion).

A visit found the Atrai River branch of Fakirpara-Jogendranagar-Mominer channel has been blocked; only one Hardoma Channel has developed salinity in the mouth.

Due to lack of repairing, a total of 17 channels including Atrai, Nandaknuja, Gumani, Bhadranati, and Beshani rivers flowing through Chalanbel have become filled developing salinity.

A farmer Dabir Sarkar in Khubjipur Village said, farmers cannot irrigate the rubber dam water as the channels have not been repaired. Some 20 per cent farmers of Chalan Beel are somehow using the reserved water. Others are dependent on shallow tube-well water.

A farmer of Bilsa Village Golam Sardar said, he has cultivated IRRI-Boro paddy on 18 bigha land. After launching the rubber dam, he has used water of the Bilsa Kata River flowing along his land.

At present, he is using underground water. It costs him a double fuel-cost.

Besides, during the dry season, irrigation can be continued by raising two earth dams at the cost of farmers' tolls in Pipla and Kunduil areas to keep up water of the rubber dam.

If small rubber dams are not installed, farmers will not get the full irrigation support, he mentioned.

President of Rubber Dam Irrigation Committee Md Anwar Hossain and General Secretary Firojul Islam said, if river and channel flowing through the Chalan Beel are not repaired, farmers cannot use water of the Bilsa Kata River for irrigation.

According to sources at the Gurudaspur Agriculture Office, there had been no irrigation crisis for two/three years after opening the rubber dam; farmers would cultivate IRRI-Boro in open water; as a result, paddy production had increased and fuel using was cost-effective; and pest attack prevention did not require adequate insecticide.

But due to filling the channels and in the absence of system to reserve water, the rubber dam is losing its effectiveness.

Assistant Engineer of Gurudaspur Office of the Natore, Pabna and Sirajganj Combined Agriculture Development Division, said, a plan has been undertaken to install two small size rubber dams and re-dredge the channels.

Local MP Prof Abdul Kuddus said, the rubber dam was installed in the Atrai River considering the biodiversity of farmers and agriculture of the Chalan Beel.

Installing of two small size rubber dams in the Kata River in Kundolil and Pipla in Gurudaspur are in process to stop water receding through linking canals during the dry season, he added.









