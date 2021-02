SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, Feb 25: Freedom Fighter (FF) Kayes Uddin of Sapahar Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at around 3pm on Tuesday. He was 65.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Tantair Paikurdanga Village of the upazila at around 10am on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Kayes left wife, three sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.